Pro-Palestinian protests occurring at USC gates

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pro-Palestinian protest took place outside the gates of the University of Southern California (USC) on Tuesday.

The university is preparing for 100 commencement ceremonies that will take place beginning Wednesday through May 11.

Demonstrators say they plan to continue to exercise their right to peacefully protest as those commencements are taking place.

Protesters are calling for their school to divest from entities that they say support or benefit from Israel's war in Gaza.