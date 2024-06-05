Pro-Palestinian protesters at Stanford University arrested

STANFORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Over a dozen people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest at Stanford University on Wednesday.

At least 13 people were detained after a group of students and alumni barricaded themselves inside the office of University President Richard Saller Wednesday morning.

The group, "Stanford for Palestine," said the university has refused to negotiate with pro-Palestinian advocates over the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Demonstrators refused to leaving the office until their demands were met.

The building was later cleared, but Stanford said there was extensive damage to the interior and the exterior.

No other campus operations have been affected at this time.