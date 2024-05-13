Family and friends remember Callum Robinson

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Family and friends of Callum Robinson paid tribute to his life and legacy on Sunday.

He, along with his brother Jake, and friend Carter Rhoad were murdered during a surfing trip in Mexico two weeks ago.

"His energy is going to be flowing right through us...onto the beach and out into the ocean," said Tim Shaeffer, friend of Robinson's.

Dozens of people gathered at Ocean Beach to mourn the life of Australian surfer Callum Robinson. He, along with his brother Jake, and friend Carter Rhoad, died after a surfing trip in Baja California.

"An amazing teammate"

Surfers say they honored Robinson by doing two things he loved.

"Upwards of 200 people will be out here at some point. I don't know how many exactly are going to paddle out but we are going to play a little bit of beach lacrosse to start it off, something that Callum loved to do then we are going to paddle out and we will do a little prayer before as a group of everybody." Tim Shaeffer, friend of Robinson's

Many people within the group played lacrosse with Robinson. They shared loving memories from their moments together.

"He was an amazing teammate always had your back and someone who just loved...you know like bigger than life he was always the happiest guy in the room always just bringing the best energy to everything he did whether it was lacrosse or out in public he was just an amazing guy all around." Tim Shaeffer, friend of Robinson's

Never forget

Some of that fellowship included standing around, sitting around and speaking about the memories of Robinson and the rest of those that lost their lives and they say that their goal is to never forget their loved ones.

The Robinson brothers and Rhoad disappeared while heading toward Santo Tomas on April 27.

Mexican authorities say all three of them were killed, and their bodies were dumped in a well four miles from where they were camping in Baja California.

Investigators in Mexico say three people are in custody for the killings, including 33-year-old Jesus Gerardo, who had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Tribute

Prosecutors in Mexico say Gerrardo's girlfriend, who was also arrested, says he admitted to killing the victims and even brought her some of their belongings.

So far, Gerrardo is the only one charged in the killings. Baja authorities say he's facing kidnapping charges.

As the investigation continues, many people say they can't help but think of what the Robinson brothers and Rhoad would say about the tribute.

"Oh man, [Callum] would love this, which is part of the reason we wanted to be here. It's like right up his alley, and what he would want to be doing," Shaeffer expressed.