Dozens of people detained, UCLA to resume operations after weeks of protests

today at 10:40 AM
Published 10:50 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of people were detained as normal operations were set to resume at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) after weeks of protests.

Law enforcement officers were seen in tactical gear on campus Monday morning near Moore Hall. At a nearby parking structure, officers detained 43 people for delaying a police investigation.

More details about why they were detained were not immediately available.

The university sent out an alert monday morning indicating that classes at there will be remote due to "ongoing disruptions."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) said it was on stand-by at UCLA, but did not provide more details.

The campus has been the site of protests over the war in Gaza. Last week, officers cleared on an encampment that protesters established on the campus.

