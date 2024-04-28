UCLA students hold dueling protests over Israel-Hamas War

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters clashed at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on Sunday.

Dueling protests were organized by pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters.

There have been reports of fights breaking out among the protesters after a barrier that was meant to separate groups was breached.

Members of the Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice scheduled a 9:30am demonstration to support students' right to protest. A group called StandWithUs also scheduled an event which was set for 11:00am.

The rally was held to show support for Jewish students after days of often intense pro-Palestinian protests.

The rally was co-sponsored by the United Jewish Coalition in partnership with the Israeli-American Council and several related organizations.