Dogwood Road Bridge Project wins award

ASCE San Diego Section said it praises the project's management and commitment to excellence, highlighting it as a model for future infrastructure initiatives

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Works Department's "Dogwood Road Bridge Replacement Project" was recognized for its structural engineering and impact on the local community.

The project received the 2024 ASCE San Diego Outstanding Structural Engineering Project Award presented by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) San Diego Section.

The Imperial County Executive Office said the project was executed from May 2022 to February 2023.

It replaced a reinforced concrete multi-span bridge with a single-span prefabricated steel tub girder bridge to make it safe and convenient for the community.

The Imperial County Executive Office said the bridge is the first of its kind to be built in the state that used an “off the shelf” bridge product shipped in from Tennessee.

The bridge site was located over the Central Main Canal and represented many design and construction challenges, said the Imperial County Executive Office.

However, construction and design teams were able to find creative solutions to deal with conflicts with major electrical and gas lines and to keep the canal flowing during construction.

During construction, the project's timeline and budget were maintained even with challenges.

Such challenges included coordinating with utility agencies to relocate underground and overhead utilities and ensuring minimal disruption during construction, said the Imperial County Executive Office.



