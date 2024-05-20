Skip to Content
Los Angeles Lakers and MMSF hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for gym and courts renovation

today at 11:41 AM
Published 11:57 AM

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers Youth Foundation, Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (MMSF) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the ceremony is to celebrate the opening of the renovated spaces at Nickerson Gardens, "the largest public housing community in Los Angeles."

NBC News says in addition to Vanessa Bryant, who is the Chairwoman for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, the other attendees are as follows:

  • Maxine Waters, U.S. Representative for California District 43.
  • Tim McOsker, LA City Councilmember District 15.
  • Kiesha Nix, Lakers Vice President of Charitable Affairs and Lakers Youth Foundation.
  • Brian Peterson, Artist and Muralist.
  • Doug Guthrie, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles President and CEO.
  • Residents from Nickerson Gardens.

