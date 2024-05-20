CBP to host resume and application workshop

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it will be hosting an in-person resume and application workshop.

The workshop will be on Thursday, May 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office, 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro.

CBP recruiters on site will give information on the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent hiring process including resume requirements, job requirements, application, and hiring processes.

The recruiters will also be available to answer questions or concerns about the CBP Officer or Border Patrol Agent positions.

CBP said if applicants are ready to apply, bring a laptop and current resume for review by their National Recruiters.

To register for the workshop, click HERE to reserve your spot.