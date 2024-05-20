Skip to Content
Imperial County

CBP to host resume and application workshop

today at 12:15 PM
Published 12:49 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it will be hosting an in-person resume and application workshop.

The workshop will be on Thursday, May 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office, 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro.

CBP recruiters on site will give information on the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent hiring process including resume requirements, job requirements, application, and hiring processes.

The recruiters will also be available to answer questions or concerns about the CBP Officer or Border Patrol Agent positions.

CBP said if applicants are ready to apply, bring a laptop and current resume for review by their National Recruiters.

To register for the workshop, click HERE to reserve your spot.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

