Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy dies months after training accident

CASTIAC, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who was severely injured in a 2023 October training range accident at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, California, has died.

In a statement to KCBS, Joe Nunez, an attorney for Alfredo "Freddy" Flores, confirmed the death on Saturday:

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Alfredo "Freddy" Flores who valiantly fought for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the line of duty. Freddy was an amazing and loving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community. While law enforcement officers and their families are acutely aware of the inherent risks associated with the position, nothing could have prepared us for his untimely departure due to injuries sustained stemming from the malfunction of equipment during a training drill. Freddy's loss is a devastating blow, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. We thank the community for their support during this incredibly difficult time."

Flores was one of four deputies injured by a fire that broke out inside a tractor trailer being used as a firing range, according to KCBS.