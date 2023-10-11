California mobile shooting trailer caught on fire, two deputies injured

CASTAIC, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fire inside a mobile shooting range injured at least two Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies in Castaic Tuesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning inside a mobile shooting range that is used for training on the grounds of the Pitchess Detention Center.

Aerial footage showed thick smoke pouring out of a semi-trailer at the facility.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD), two deputies are in critical condition.

The mobile shooting range is used by the LASD for law enforcement training purposes.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.