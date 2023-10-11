Skip to Content
California News

California mobile shooting trailer caught on fire, two deputies injured

NBC
By ,
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:35 AM

CASTAIC, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fire inside a mobile shooting range injured at least two Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies in Castaic Tuesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning inside a mobile shooting range that is used for training on the grounds of the Pitchess Detention Center.

Aerial footage showed thick smoke pouring out of a semi-trailer at the facility.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD), two deputies are in critical condition.

The mobile shooting range is used by the LASD for law enforcement training purposes.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content