California officials investigate oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach

today at 10:09 AM
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in California are investigating an oil spill that occurred off the coast of Huntington Beach on Friday.

Investigators from the California Governor's Office Emergency Services filed a hazardous materials spill report which detailed an overflow of petroleum coming from an offshore platform belonging to Beta Offshore.

The report noted that once the petroleum leak was detected, the company shut down the line and deployed a boat to check for an oil sheen.

Coast Guard officials confirmed the report and said that the sheen is two-to-2.5 miles long.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Beta Offshore operates three oil platforms in federal waters off the coast of Long Beach.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

