Skip to Content
California News

I-80 reopens following snowstorm in the Sierra

By ,
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:20 PM

CALIFORNIA-SIERRA NEVADA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Interstate 80 (I-80) in the Sierra has reopened to all traffic following last weekend's storm.

The relentless blizzard led to a 100-mile stretch between Northern Nevada and Northern California being shut down for over two-and-a-half days.

Caltrans initially reopened the roadway to passenger vehicles only. I-80 was opened for trucks later, except for singles pulling doubles.

Chain controls were in effect in both directions and remain in place Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content