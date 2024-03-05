I-80 reopens following snowstorm in the Sierra

CALIFORNIA-SIERRA NEVADA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Interstate 80 (I-80) in the Sierra has reopened to all traffic following last weekend's storm.

The relentless blizzard led to a 100-mile stretch between Northern Nevada and Northern California being shut down for over two-and-a-half days.

Caltrans initially reopened the roadway to passenger vehicles only. I-80 was opened for trucks later, except for singles pulling doubles.

Chain controls were in effect in both directions and remain in place Tuesday.