California authorities shut down I-80 due to snowstorm

today at 11:19 AM
Published 11:35 AM

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California authorities shut down 100 miles of Interstate 80 (I-80) on Friday as the biggest snow storm of the season bore down on the Sierra.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said on X that the closure was due to spin outs, high winds, and low visibility.

All day Friday, troopers and others responded to dozens of collisions on the freeway as well as cars sliding into snow banks or getting stuck on the side of slick roadways.

There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

As of 5:30am Saturday, I-80 is still closed. CHP said there was no estimated time on when it will reopen.

