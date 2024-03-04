Snow in California causing travel issues for some people

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Snow continues to fall in the Sierra causing travel issues for some. On Sunday morning, there was a standstill on Highway 50 after a snow slide trapped several vehicles near Echo Summit.

The area has been slammed by several feet of snow of the last several days.

Caltrans had to free several trapped vehicles.

Highway 50 has since reopened, but officials warn that traffic has been moving slowly in both directions.

Interstate 80 (I-80) remains closed as crews are battling difficult snow conditions.

Caltrans has been stopping travelers heading eastbound on the interstate at Colfax since Friday night due to this week's snowstorm.