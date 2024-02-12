Oscar nominees attend annual luncheon ahead of 96th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Oscar nominees are attending the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday.

According to sources, the actors and filmmakers nominated in their respective categories will have a chance to mingle with one another, celebrate their nominations, and take a class picture.

The 96th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday, March 10, and will air on ABC at 4:00pm Pacific.

To watch the livestream of the luncheon, starting at 11:15am Pacific, see attached video.