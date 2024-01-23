Oscar nominations announced, “Oppenheimer” scores 13 nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Awards season is in full swing in Hollywood and the march to the Academy Awards is underway with nominations announced Tuesday morning for the 96th annual event, hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

It was especially exciting for "Oppenheimer" as the film led the way at Tuesday's conference with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and supporting bids for Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

"Barbie" is also in the Best Picture hunt with eight nominations, including supporting nods for America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. However, Margot Robbie missed out in the Best Actress category as did Greta Gerwig for Best Director.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" earned 10 nominations. These include Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro. Lily Gladstone's Best Actress nomination is the first for a Native American while her co-statr Leonardo DiCaprio missed out on a Best Actor bid.

Other nominees

Emma Stone's performance in "Poor Things" gives her a shot at a second Best Actress win. Her co-star Mark Ruffalo's also up for Best Supporting Actor and the film earned a Best Picture nomination.

"American Fiction" is among the other Best Picture contenders as well as "The Holdovers," the biopic "Maestro," "Past Lives," "Anatomy of a Fall," and "The Zone of Interest."

Along with Cillian Murphy, Best Actor nominations went to Bradley Cooper for "Maestro," Colman Domingo for "Rustin," Paul Giamatti for "The Holdovers" and Jeffrey Wright for "American Fiction."

Joining Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress race are Annette Bening for "Nyad," Sandra Huller for "Anatomy of a Fall" and Carey Mulligan for "Maestro."

The 96th Annual Academy Awards will air on March 10 on ABC.