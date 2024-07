Sam Kirk is a graduate of Penn State's College of Communications and the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism. With a robust background in journalism and content creation, Sam has honed his skills working for Inside the Hashes Media since 2017 also contributing to SB Nation's Big Blue View before joining KYMA.

