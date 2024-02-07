California woman dies after a tree fell on her

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 63-year-old woman in Sacramento County died on Tuesday after a tree fell on her, making it the county's second storm-related death since the latest major storm.

"We're shocked and saddened," said Ellen Tenney, a neighbor.

A Fair Oaks woman killed by a fallen tree, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed on Tuesday.

"We hope that she passed quickly," Tenney expressed.

A wellness check

Tenney lived in the Fair Oaks neighborhood for going on 30 years. She called the death of her neighbor "tragic."

"Just appreciate our neighborhood. We do look out for each other and we're sorry we weren't there for her when she needed us," Tenney further expressed.

The Coroner's Office says the 63-year-old woman was found underneath a large fallen tree in her backyard Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said deputies went to the woman's home because her employer called them requesting a wellness check.

"They just hadn't heard from her in a couple of days obviously when they arrived they found the worst case scenario and the coroner took over the report," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi with SCSO.

As she grieves, Tenney shared this message with the victim's family on behalf of *her* family: "Definitely our condolences. Wishing them peace and comfort in her passing...that they'll feel the love she had for them and as a neighborhood, we have for them."