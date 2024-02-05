High winds due to storm system damages trees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Strong storms hammering California this weekend produced high winds in the Sacramento area leading to widespread tree damage.

As winds battered the Sacramento region on Sunday, first responders, such as Brian Gonsalves with Sacramento Metro Fire, gave a message to anyone outside: "Go back home. Go back home."

At Myrtle Avenue and College Oak Drive, fire crews responded to a tree down, blocking the entrance to an apartment building. Some residents had to be evacuated.

"The wind has definitely impacted our call volume, and the amount of trees down, power lines down...traffic incidents that were going to," Gonsalves detailed.

Working diligently

Throughout Sacramento County, trees were down, power lines were down, and crews are working diligently to get them cleaned up as quickly as they can.

They are cleaning up debris on West Elkhorn Boulveard in Rio Linda, and in city limits at 15th and O in Midtown. Multiple vehicles were damaged after a large tree toppled across the busy street.

Longtime Midtown resident Elaine Salom is grateful she'd moved her car out of harms way just in time.

"I just got this weird feeling that I should park my car in my parking spot because being out here on the street with these branches just falling down," Salom shared.

Nobody was hurt

A tree fell into a house near Southside Park, and a neighbor heard and felt it come down.

"I was sitting in my room playing bass and the whole house shook," the neighbor spoke.

Sacramento Fire says thankfully, nobody was hurt from the call.

First responders are pleading with people to stay vigilant as the winds keeps whipping through the region.