Marine killed in rollover identified

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps identified the Marine who died in a tactical vehicle rollover as Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski.

Sgt. Bylski died on December 12 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

According to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Bylski trained as an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) crewman assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, serving as a vehicle commander.

He is also from Royal Oak, Michigan, and joined the Marine Corps in January 2019.

"Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon," said Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th MEU. "The MEU – the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski, mourn alongside his family and friends. The entire 15th MEU ‘Vanguard’ family is affected by his absence.”

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit said the ACV rollover happened as the vehicle was making a ground movement during training with 14 other embarked Marines.

One Marine remains at the hospital in good condition, the others have been treated and released, said the 15th MEU.

The incident is under investigation.

