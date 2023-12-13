Skip to Content
One Marine killed in vehicle rollover

By ,
today at 3:13 PM
Published 1:25 PM

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One Marine was killed in a tactical vehicle rollover on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The rollover happened Tuesday night as the vehicle was making a ground movement during training.

14 other Marines were in the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) at the time and were taken to local hospitals and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for evaluation and treatment.

The name of the Marine who died will be released after their family is notified.

The names of the injured Marines are being withheld in accordance with Department of Defense policy.

The incident is under investigation.

