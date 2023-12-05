Skip to Content
California News

Suspect in the murders of three homeless men and one victim appears in court

By ,
December 5, 2023 6:23 AM
Published 6:43 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man suspected of killing three homeless men in Los Angeles and another victim appeared before a judge on Monday.

Prosecutors charged Jerrid Joseph Powell with four counts of murder. He also faces one count of residential robbery and one count of being a felon with a firearm, and special circumstances of committing multiple murders.

Powell was initially arrested last week as a suspect in a deadly shooting during a robbery at a home in the community of San Dimas, east of los angeles.

Then, he was identified as a suspect in the killings of the three homeless men when a firearm found in his car was linked to those shootings.

Authorities say a motive for the killings of the homeless victims is still unknown.

If convicted on all charges, Powell faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content