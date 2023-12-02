LAPD arrest 33-year-old man in connection to the murders of three homeless people

(UPDATE 5:26 PM): An arrest has been made in connection to the murders of three homeless men in Los Angeles last week.

"It is with tremendous pride that I announced their collective work in concert with the work of Law Center's Sheriff's Department, Beverly Hills Police Department has resulted in the identification and the arrest of the individual we believe responsible for these vicious crimes." Michel Moore, Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)

The killings happened when the victims were alone on the street. Two of the men were sleeping and the third was trying to charge his phone when he was shot.

During a press conference, authorities announced Saturday that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jerrid Joseph Powell, is in police custody.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thanked law enforcement for their efforts in bringing powell into custody.

"The individual responsible for these horrific crimes was found caught and will now be held accountable. I again want to thank the LAPD and our law enforcement officials for their vigilance on behalf of a grateful city. We thank you." Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles.

So far in 2023, LAPD data shows people who were considered homeless represented 15% of the city's murder victims.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are searching for a possible serial killer in Los Angeles after three homeless people were killed in the last week.

All three murders happened in the same week, on November 26, 27, and 29, taking place in downtown and South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have released pictures from security video that may show the killer and a getaway car, but also cautioned that it's too early to tell if the killings have been committed by the same person.

Police are advising people to not sleep alone and to take advantage of shelters while they search for the killer, or killers, responsible.