California hangar spews asbestos in the air

TUSTIN, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities urged people living in Tustin to stay inside their homes due to a fire that spewed asbestos into the air.

It's coming from a World War II era hangar that caught fire at a Marine Corps Air Station on Tuesday, and the fire flared up again Saturday.

Air quality officials say tests of debris and ash found asbestos. Since then, they've urged people to keep their doors and windows shut and not touch any fire ash.

Firefighters decided to pull back and allow the building to burn.

Schools were closed Thursday.

Orange County declared a local emergency on Friday to make it easier to deal with the health and environmental fallout.

No word what started the fire.