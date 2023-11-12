Skip to Content
California News

California hangar spews asbestos in the air

By ,
today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:55 AM

TUSTIN, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities urged people living in Tustin to stay inside their homes due to a fire that spewed asbestos into the air.

It's coming from a World War II era hangar that caught fire at a Marine Corps Air Station on Tuesday, and the fire flared up again Saturday.

Air quality officials say tests of debris and ash found asbestos. Since then, they've urged people to keep their doors and windows shut and not touch any fire ash.

Firefighters decided to pull back and allow the building to burn.

Schools were closed Thursday.

Orange County declared a local emergency on Friday to make it easier to deal with the health and environmental fallout.

No word what started the fire.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content