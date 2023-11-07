Blimp hangar in California catches on fire, no injuries reported

TUSTIN, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An historic hangar that once housed blimps used in World War II went up in flames overnight in Tustin.

The fire was reported at the towering wooden hangar around 1:00am Pacific Time, with flames shooting through the roof.

It's one of two hangars built in 1942 on the El Toro Air Base that closed in 1999, and one of the largest wooden structures ever built, at 17 stories high.

Firefighters battled the flames from the ground and air, and Tuesday morning it was still burning.

The hangar has been featured in numerous shows and movies like "Pearl Harbor" and "Star Trek" to name a few.

It's unclear what was inside the hangar at the time of the fire, or what may have caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.