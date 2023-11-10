Skip to Content
SAG-AFTRA to announce board vote and details on tentative agreement

today at 2:43 PM
Published 2:52 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - SAG-AFTRA is holding a press conference to announce the National Board's decision on the tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

This comes after the union's negotiating committee, led by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, voted on the tentative agreement Wednesday night, ending the 118 day strike.

In addition to announcing the outcome of the vote, the union will also discuss certain deal points pertaining to the tentative agreement.

To watch the livestream, see attached video.

