WGA ratifies agreement with AMPTP amid SAG-AFTRA negotiations

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted Monday to ratify a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), ending the nearly five-month strike.

99% of WGA's 8,525 members voted to ratify the contract, which will be in place through May 1, 2026.

In a statement, WGA West President Meredith Stiehm thanked leadership, strike captains, and WGA staff for working to deliver the contract.

The AMPTP also offered its congratulations, saying that it's "important progress for our industry that writers are back to work."

It comes as the AMPTP is still amid negotiations with SAG-AFTRA.