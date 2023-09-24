Skip to Content
California News

WGA, Hollywood studios executives close to an agreement

today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:13 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Hollywood strike continues after another day of failed negotiations on Saturday, although the conversations may be drawing close to an agreement.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) first began negotiations on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the two groups were joined by studio heads for talks that lasted more than 10 hours, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

WGA members have been on strike since early May.

Actors joined the picket line in July in a separate dispute, bringing production on many hollywood television shows and films to a halt.

Although a deal has yet to be reached, sources suggest that the two sides are "inching closer" to an agreement.

