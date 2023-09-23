WGA and Hollywood executives continue another round of negotiations

BURBANK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are continuing to strike as negotiation talks failed to reach an agreement on Friday.

The Guild held another round of meetings with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Saturday.

This comes as hundreds of WGA members, along with members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), stand strong on the picket line demanding wage increases, residual payments, and protection from the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The WGA has told its members to show strength in numbers as negotiations continue.

Writers say they are hopeful, but note that they are willing to strike as long as needed to see their demands met.

"There's optimism. There's hope but nothing is real until the ink dry on the contract. I'm trying not to get my hopes up too much because my crystal ball has been wrong every step of the way. I'm out of the prediction business," said one strike participant.

"I mean obviously you hope that things are going to happen, but I think what we're seeing...is that we're willing to go as long as we need to to get this done...get something that's fair and can help the people that are doing this feel like they can go feed their families doing the thing we love in there," said another strike participant.