Bay Area first responders to offer assistance to those affected by Hurricane Hilary

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bay Area first responders are heading to Southern California to help out with the response efforts for Hurricane Hilary.

The California Office of Emergency Management (Cal OEM) has rallied a swift water rescue team with experts from several Bay Area fire departments.

Sixteen firefighters geared up at a warehouse in Oakland Saturday. They then got orders from Cal OEM to head to Riverside County and help first responders there.

"The amount of rain that is projected to hit that area is more rainfall in the next few days than they've had in the past few years, so that's problematic," said Frank Nasca, Leader for Oakland Task Force 4.

No strangers to hurricanes and tropical storms

Nasca works with the Livermore - Pleasanton Fire Department, but because of his experience and special training, he's been assigned to the Swiftwater Rescue Team with other specialists from around the Bay Area, they're no strangers to hurricanes and tropical storms.

"We have gone to East Coast for hurricanes, Hurricane Florence, Irma, Harvey in Texas. We go wherever they call us," Nasca explained.

This year, they were called to help in Pajaro when the levee broke.

"This is what we train for," Nasca declared.

They try to carry out rescues in boats, but if needed they can send out rescue swimmers.

After a few hours of packing and checking equipment, they loaded up and headed south.