Monterey County residents move out due to levee breach

PAJARO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents of parts of Monterey County in California received orders to move out Saturday after a levee was breached by the rain-swollen waters of the Pajaro River.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Pajaro River and the town of Pajaro on Saturday.

Major life-threatening flooding is forecasted, according to county officials.

Monterey County advises Pajaro residents to avoid tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice as a result of the flooding.

Officials say water may have entered the well casing and could be contaminated with chemicals that cannot be made safe by boiling or disinfection.

A second atmospheric river is on its way to California, just as the state contends with a levee breach, evacuations and other damage from this week's winter storm.

The next atmospheric river a long, narrow band of moisture drawn from the tropics is forecast for Monday, and could be more powerful than the last.