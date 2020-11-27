Disney to layoff 4,000

California News

Coronavirus forces cuts at happiest places on earth

ORLANDO, Fla. (KYMA, KECY) - Walt Disney Co. plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks in California and Florida.

Disney's parks closed in March as coronavirus began spreading across the U.S. Its Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks remain closed. Given the reinstatement of virus-related restrictions across the state, it's unclear when they can reopen again.

The company isn't saying how many workers in its Florida properties could be affected, or if the layoffs will largely focus on west coast operations.

Disney laid off some 28,000 employees company wide in September, most of them part-time. The company has lost more than $4-billion since the start of the pandemic.