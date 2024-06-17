Israeli prime minister disbands War Cabinet

Skip to Content
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded the country's War Cabinet.

The official said the Security Cabinet will continue to decide on war matters. The source also indicates that Netanyahu will hold smaller forums on sensitive matters. However, it's unclear who specifically Netanyahu would be consulting with for matters regarding the War in Gaza.

The dismantling comes just over a week after opposition leader Benny Gantz withdrew from the body. He cited Netanyahu's failure to devise a strategy for the War in Gaza and the future governance of the strip.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has faced growing calls from the far-right members of his coalition to join the War Cabinet.

The War Cabinet was formed five days after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of October 7.

That's when Gantz, a former Defense Minister and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, agreed to join an "emergency government."

