Benny Gantz, Israeli War Cabinet member, resigns

Shealah Craighead / White House
today at 1:06 PM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz resigned from Israel's Emergency Government on Sunday.

"Leaving the government is a complex and painful decision," Gantz said in a televised statement.

Gantz's resignation is a blow to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces mounting pressure to end the war in Gaza.

Gantz says, "Netanyahu prevents us from moving forward to a real victory [in Gaza]...That is why we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart, but with a whole heart."

