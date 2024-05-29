Charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Prosecutors in Kentucky dismissed all charges against Scottie Scheffler, the world's top golfer, on Wednesday.

He was not in court when the prosecutor announced the charges would be dropped.

NBC station WAVE reports both prosecutors and the defense believe it's best for everyone if charges do not proceed.

"We were pleased that the case was dismissed today, obviously, was dismissed without prejudice...which is something that we require. We were prepared to go forward and litigate this matter. We were also prepared to litigate the case civilly. At the time, that that actually we were going to start beginning litigating and civilly on Monday. Whenever Scottie had to appear in court...we were going to begin to litigation regarding civil matter. He does not wish to do that. He wants to move on. And he's obviously having a historic career." Steve Romines, Scottie Scheffler's attorney

Scheffler was arrested on May 17 when he arrived at Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the PGA championship.

Traffic was snarled after a fatal accident, and when Scheffler arrived, he had an interaction with an officer who claimed Scheffler dragged him to the ground with his vehicle.

The golfer was charged with assaulting an officer and other charges, but Scheffler insisted it was just a misunderstanding.

"He understands it was a miscommunication. As [Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell] said he wasn't aware that the fatality occurred. He had been directed as other players were how to proceed into Valhalla. That's what he was doing. And, you know, when this occurred, obviously, tensions were high. As you can tell from the body cam audio...that is Scottie Scheffler. He is, as always, as nice and polite and respectful as you could possibly be. I can assure you, if I was in the back of that police car, I would not have been nearly as polite as he was. But that's who he is." Steve Romines, Scottie Scheffler's attorney

Scheffler's attorney said his client will not pursue a civil case.

The officer involved in the incident was disciplined because he did not activate his body camera during the interaction, which is a violation of department procedure.

Scheffler released a statement after the hearing saying, "I appreciate the support during the past two weeks and want to again encourage everyone to remember the real tragedy of May 17. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with John Mills and his family."