Scottie Scheffler speaks about his arrest prior to tee time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Scottie Scheffler, the world's highest ranked golfer, was arrested by Louisville police Friday when he arrived for round two of the PGA championship.

On Friday morning, a vendor was struck and killed by a bus. It caused traffic problems near the Valhalla Country Club, which is hosting the tournament.

According to the citation from police, an officer was handling traffic when Scheffler arrived. Police say the officer gave the golfer directions, but police say he refused to comply and drove forward, dragging the officer who suffered minor injuries.

An attorney for Scheffler disputes the police account, which said the officer was dragged. The lawyer tells NBC News his client was given directions to get into the grounds, but an officer on a different unit "took issue with Scheffler following the directions he was given and subsequently placed him under arrest."

"It was just a just a huge misunderstanding...that'll get resolved, I think, fairly quickly. And yeah, I mean, I came here for a golf tournament. I was driving in...trying to get to my my warmup time and get ready for the round of golf. You know, I didn't really have an understanding of what would have transpired [that] morning. And then my main focus after arrested was, you know, wondering if I could be able to come back out here and play and, you know, fortunately I was able to do that. Yeah, it was nice to put together a solid round...for sure." Scottie Scheffler, professional golfer

The golfer is charged with assaulting a police officer, reckless driving and two misdemeanors.