Vehicle pursuit leads to fatal car crash in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector confirms that agents were involved in a vehicle pursuit that claimed the life of a driver.

Footage obtained from Canal 66 in Mexicali shows the moments before and after the fatal rollover.

Courtesy: Canal 66

The crash occurred Friday morning on Highway 98 between Anderholt and Barbara Worth Roads.

The name of the driver has not been released, and no word on why Border Patrol was pursuing the vehicle in the first place.

We have reached out to Border Patrol for more details on the driver, and where he was from and why he was being chased.

Border Patrol El Centro Sector released a statement saying in part: