Man dies after car crash on Friday morning

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a man died after a crash on State Route 98 westbound west of Anderholt Road on Friday.

CHP said a man was driving a 2020 Dodge Caravan and for unknown reasons, he veered to the right and traveled off of the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, collided into a dirt drain embankment and over turned.

CHP said the driver received fatal injuries.

The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

According to CHP, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and that impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.