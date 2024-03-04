Skip to Content
Former Walmart employee facing new charges

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 1:07 PM
Published 1:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Walmart employee accused of taking pictures under two women's dresses while at work is facing two new charges.

According to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) inmate search, Richard Solorio, 20, has two additional counts of surreptitous photographing in addition the two counts Solorio was charged with, along with one count of voyeurism.

Solorio appeared in court last month, where he was formally charged with the original two counts of surreptitous photographing.

Solorio is currently being held at the Yuma County Detention Center on a bond of $25,000, and KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.

Dillon Fuhrman

