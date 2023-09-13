Pennsylvania escaped prisoner captured two weeks later

UPDATE (9:21 AM): Pennsylvania State Police say thermal heat technology and a tactical dog unit led to the capture of escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante.

The 14-day search for the 34-year-old convicted murderer came to an end just after 8:00am Eastern Time on Wednesday.

Authorities say a DEA aircraft detected a heat signal within the search area and tactical teams moved in to the wooded area.

Ultimately, it was a U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit dog that subdued Cavalcante.

How he was captured

Official said around midnight, a burglar alarm went off at a home on Prizer Road, within the search parameter in South Coventry Township.

But, when teams arrived at that property, there was no one to be found.

With more officers sent to the area, authorities decided to wait out the overnight storm. Once the storm cleared, authorites say used thermal imaging to find Cavalcante.

Once the convicted killer realized police had him surrounded, officials said that Cavalcante emerged from a hiding spot where he was laying, and attempted to flee into thick underbrush, bringing the .22-caliber rifle that he had in his possession with him.

Continuing his life sentence

No law enforcement or members of the public were injured, but Cavalcante did sustain a bite wound.

He was then transported the Pennsylvania State Police facility in Avondale for further processing and interviewing.

Authorities say Cavalcante will later be taken to a state correctional institute to serve out his life sentence.

"To actually see this confirmed this morning, there were a lot naysayers about our state police in the past couple of days, and its nice to see that we knocked them in the teeth and he is back in the cell," said one local resident.

He was reportedly apprehended while wearing what appeared to be a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt.

Cavalcante's arrest comes after he had reportedly stolen a firearm, and was shot at by a homeowner after the robbery.

Law enforcement officials converged on the area and believed cavalcante was corralled in the area of South Coventry Township in Chester County.