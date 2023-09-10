Pennsylvania escaped convict spotted 11 days after prison escape

PHOENIXVILLE, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was another sighting of escaped Pennsylvania convict Danelo Cavalcante heading into what is now day 11 of a manhunt for him.

The U.S. Marshal Service released surveillance images showing Cavalcante in the Phoexniville area of Chester County, roughly 25 miles away from the original search zone.

Cavalcante can now be seen without a beard and in different clothing, a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.

Authorities say he is also operating a 2020 white Ford Transit van that was reported stolen by Baily's Dairy in West Chester.

Authorities noted that the vehicle has a refrigeration unit on the top.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for tips that lead to Cavalcante's arrest, and police are expected to hold a news conference later Sunday.