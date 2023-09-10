Skip to Content
National-World

Pennsylvania escaped convict spotted 11 days after prison escape

NBC
By ,
today at 10:34 AM
Published 10:45 AM

PHOENIXVILLE, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was another sighting of escaped Pennsylvania convict Danelo Cavalcante heading into what is now day 11 of a manhunt for him.

The U.S. Marshal Service released surveillance images showing Cavalcante in the Phoexniville area of Chester County, roughly 25 miles away from the original search zone.

Cavalcante can now be seen without a beard and in different clothing, a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.

Authorities say he is also operating a 2020 white Ford Transit van that was reported stolen by Baily's Dairy in West Chester.

Authorities noted that the vehicle has a refrigeration unit on the top.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for tips that lead to Cavalcante's arrest, and police are expected to hold a news conference later Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content