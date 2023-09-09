Skip to Content
Pennsylvania authorities mark 10 days in manhunt for escaped convict

Chester County Prison
today at 2:55 PM
Published 3:27 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - In Pennsylvania, new sightings but no capture yet for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante as the search intensifies on day 10.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are on the hunt for the 34-year-old man they believe is still in the area.

Over the weekend, nearly 400 law enforcement officers are now on the search to find Cavalcante who was seen on surveillance video crab walking out of a Chester County Prison between two walls ten days ago.

On Friday, two confirmed sightings of Cavalcante were reported. Both were within the search area of Chester County.

Inside the command center, police are using a live map of the general perimeter where tactical teams are searching high and low.

Drummond described to the acute moment of terror he experienced September 1 when he said he saw Cavalcante in his own home.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder last month for the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend in Chester County. He's also wanted in Brazil for a 2017 homicide.

The tower guard on duty at the time, an 18-year veteran at the Chester County Prison, was fired on Friday.

