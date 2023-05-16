BREAKING: Suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in Saturday's mass shooting has been arrested after Yuma Police Department (YPD) received a search warrant.

The arrest occurred on Monday at approximately 7:20 p.m. YPD said that they searched the suspect's house, located in the area near West 19th Place and S. 46th Drive.

YPD also said that the additional evidence led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jose Lopez for first-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

In addition, YPD arrested 19-year-old Aden Arviso for filing a false report and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

While YPD arrested the suspect, the investigation is ongoing. News 11's Samantha Byrd will have more information later this evening.

If anyone has any information on the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest, anyone can receive a $1,000 cash reward.