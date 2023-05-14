Two dead, five more injured in overnight Yuma mass shooting

One victim was flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries, there are no suspects in custody

UPDATE (10:04 AM): YPD will release the names of the victims tomorrow.

UPDATE (9:35 AM): We spoke with Sgt. Lori Franklin this morning, and she said, "It is still an ongoing investigation, so there was a lot of witnesses there. Everybody's being interviewed, everything's being double checked, everything's being gone over. At this time, this is all I have. They are actively working on this, and if we have an update, we will let everybody know.

Franklin also said that the area of S. J Edward Drive is not in danger at this time.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police say seven people were shot Saturday night just before 11 p.m., with two victims dead and one victim as young as 15.

One 19-year-old man and one 20-year-old man died after being taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

A 16-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was flown to Phoenix for treatment.

The other men who were shot are 15, 16, 18, and 19 years old and have non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on S. J Edward Drive, about three miles east of the Yuma International Airport.

No suspects are in custody at this time as police investigate, YPD is reminding the public that anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case could receive a $1,000 reward.

This article will continue to be updated