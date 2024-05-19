Wildcat fire in Arizona grows to about 5,000 acres

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials say a wildfire in Arizona has burned through 5,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

The wildcat fire in Scottsdale, Arizona is at least 5,000 acres, according to Tonto National Forest officials.

It was first spotted around 9:30am on Saturday and quickly expanded. The fire has forced the closure of access to Bartlett Lake from the valley.

Scottsdale Fire is assisting, but there is no word on containment progress. Fortunately, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said no structures are being threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.