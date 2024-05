SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - More than 12,000 acres are scorched from the Wildcat Fire in Arizona.

The U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest says it was 0% contained as of Sunday night.

180 people are assigned to the fire, including seven fire crews.

The Forest Service is asking people not to fly drones over the blaze, saying they endanger firefighting aircraft.