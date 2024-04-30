Arizona attorney general files abortion motion

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a motion with the Arizona Supreme Court to buy more time in the state's abortion case.

The motion was just filed on Tuesday.

It would hold the 1864 near-total abortion mandate for 90 days giving Mayes more time to decide whether to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state supreme court's recent abortion decision.

Just last week, the Arizona House voted to repeal the 1864 abortion ban.

The Arizona Senate could vote on this same matter as early as Wednesday.