Sheriff Mark Lamb responds to Sinema’s announcement on not running for re-election

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, released a statement on Senator Sinema's decision to not run for re-election.

"Senator Sinema's decision not to run for re-election isn't a surprise. First and foremost, we want to thank Senator Sinema for her long record of service on behalf of Arizona and wish her well.

"It's now a two-person race in the general election for U.S. Senate, and the focus now moves to the Republican primary. In spite of media reports to the contrary, the contest for the Republican nomination is wide open and remains extremely competitive. Simply put, the Republican Primary isn't over by a long shot.

"Kyrsten Sinema's electoral strength has always been her ability to attract large numbers of Independent voters in Arizona. With her departure from the race, polls indicate most of those Independents will vote for Sheriff Mark Lamb in a general election.

"It is imperative that Republicans choose the candidate with the strongest chance to beat Democrat Ruben Gallego. Polls have always that candidate to be Republican candidate Mark Lamb."

Sheriff Mark Lamb