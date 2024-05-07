Local school and university partner to give students easier access to higher education

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School District (CUHSD) students might now find it easier to get a higher education without having to leave their hometown.

The district and San Diego State University signed the "Pathway to Success" Memorandum of Understanding.

It provides students with tools and guidance to pursue their careers at the college's Imperial Valley campus.

"It's going to give them the opportunity earlier to understand what the goal is and also to see the Imperial Valley San Diego State has to offer which is amazing, the programs, the degrees, and just the campus is beautiful," said Dr. David Farkas, CUHSD Superintendent.

CUHSD said it will give students academic and counseling support to help them meet the admission requirements.