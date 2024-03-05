Sinema announces she will not run for re-election

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will not be running for re-election.

In a video posted on her X account, Sinema says she will leave the Senate at the end of this year while highlighting her accomplishments, such as the bipartisan infrastructure law.

According to NBC News, Sinema was elected in 2018 as a Democrat, but she became an Independent in 2022 "after she broke up with the party over ending the filibuster."

Sinema says partisan politics have become too powerful for her to continue working in the Senate.

"The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic, attacking your opponents on cable news or social media. Compromise is a dirty word. We've arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach. But, it's not what America wants right now." Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)

NBC News also says Sinema's decision paves the way for a "tough and expensive fight" for her seat, "though it will be more straightforward than the messy three-way contest she would prompted by staying in."

The leading Republican, 2022 gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and leading Democrat, Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego, are already running to replace Sinema.

"It has been an honor to serve Arizona for the past 20 years," Sinema said as she closed out her video message to Arizonans.

To watch the full video announcement, see attached video.